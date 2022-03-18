Friday, March 18, 2022
Denton ISD not changing calendar after weather cancellations

By Mark Smith
Denton ISD recently announced that it will not change its academic calendar for the rest of the school year to make up for bad weather days last month.

Classes were canceled Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 24 because of winter weather, but those days will not have to be made up, the district said in a news release. April 15 and April 18 had been previously identified as possible makeup days, but unless there are additional school cancellations in the next month, those days will remain student and staff holidays. In contrast, to make up for canceled classes, Lewisville ISD made a few calendar adjustments and Northwest ISD is adding three minutes to the school day.

Additionally, in December, Denton ISD converted April 13 from a full day of instruction to a half day of class for students so that staff can participate in collaborative planning.

Click here for the Denton ISD 2021-22 school year calendar.

