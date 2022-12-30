Foodie Friday: Top 15 of 2022

Wow, it has been a great year for us at Foodie Friday DFW! We have the support of so many amazing fans who watch our episodes each and every week. Our restaurants are seeing increased traffic thanks to our episodes. And we got to eat a lot of amazing food and try out tons of new places!
In fact, this year was SO amazing that instead of counting down our Top 10 episodes like we usually do, we’ve had to expand it to our Top 15!
If you’ve missed out on any of our episodes this year, here’s a great way to catch up.
#15: Chandler’s Kitchen + Bar
#14 Motor City Pizza
#13: (It’s a 3-Way Tie!)
Linnybird Bakeshop
Dizzy Lucy’s
Marty B’s Coffee
#10: Hilltop
#9: (Another Tie!)
Elm Fork Taphouse
The Barrel
#7: LSA Burger Grandscape
#6: Graffiti Pasta
#5: Awesome Times TX
#4: Northlake Cafe
#3: Walter’s Tavern
#2: Flurry’s Market & Provisions
#1: Di Abruzzo
Honorable Mentions:
Foodie Friday DFW || Baja Cantina Roanoke
Jay Marks with Foodie Friday DFW visits the Unique Dining Capital of Texas – Roanoke – to …
Foodie Friday DFW || Jackie’s Ham ‘n Eggs
Jay Marks with Foodie Friday DFW visits a Dallas-Fort Worth landmark, Jackie’s Ham ‘n Eggs…
Foodie Friday DFW || Diego’s Deli
Jay Marks with Foodie Friday DFW visits Diego’s Deli located at the back of Giro Trattoria…
Foodie Friday DFW || Bella Italia Bistro
Jay Marks with Foodie Friday DFW heads to Northlake, TX to visit Bella Italia Bistro….