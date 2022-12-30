Northwest ISD adds new student holiday to calendar

Northwest ISD has added a new student holiday to its 2023-24 academic calendar, the district announced this month.

Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, will now be a student holiday and staff development day, according to a news release from Northwest ISD. The change was made because of feedback from families at schools that were used for polling locations last month.

Because of the change, the last day of school will move back one day, to May 24, 2024, but will remain an early-release day, according to the district.