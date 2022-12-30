Garage Improvement: 4 ways to add value to your garage

When people think about ways they can add value to their homes, the first thing that typically comes to mind is renovating the kitchen and the bathrooms. It makes sense – people spend a lot of their time in the kitchen or bathrooms, so they need to be nice. As a result, though, they often miss out on other ways to add value to their home. One of the quickest ways to add value to a house is by focusing on something simple: garage improvement. Having a good garage will not only add value to your home, but it can also make life easier for you. If you’re ready to learn how to improve the garage, you’ve come to the right place.

DOORS



Adding new garage doors is one of the smartest things you can do to add value to your home. An out-of-date garage door may not function properly. Getting a new, functional garage door is one of the best things you can do to improve the state of your garage. Some garage doors are big enough to be about a third of the exterior. It’s no wonder you can add value this way!

FLOORS



In a similar vein, improving the flooring in your garage can easily add value to the house. Getting the floor newly coated and finished can keep your car from staining it. Some flooring is also slip-proof, meaning it’s safer than bare concrete. Many of these coatings are also easy to clean!

STORAGE



One of the main things people use their garage for, apart from storing cars, is storage. Anything that can’t fit in your attic can go out there. “Out of sight, out of mind!” However, deciding to put it out of mind won’t add value to your house. Adding shelves that you can store things on without getting rid of space you’d use for your car can provide a neat and organized space.

LIGHTING



Proper lighting in a garage is nothing to scoff at, especially if you’ve decided to make other garage improvements. You’ll need to be able to see to get in and out of the car, let alone use any workspace you might have set up. The right lighting is essential, both for your productivity and for people’s safety. LED lights are a smart choice because of their longevity and dependability. Motion sensor lights are also a good idea. They’ll protect you from accidentally being in the dark, which could be unsafe with all the tools and other things found in a garage.

ONE MORE TIP FOR GARAGE IMPROVEMENT



Lastly, make sure you still have space to store your car. If you want to use the space for something else, that’s completely understandable. However, being able to store a car in the garage is a good selling point. After all, that’s why garages were built in the first place.

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TODAY



Now that you’ve heard our ideas for garage improvement, are you ready to get started? And where better to start with your list of garage improvement ideas than from the ground up? Give us a call at (817) 888-8474.

(Sponsored Content)