Tuesday, October 25, 2022
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
FM 407 in Argyle

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County.

Work will start next year on the widening of FM 407 on both sides of I-35W.

The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.

TxDOT also has future plans to widen FM 407 through the rest of Argyle, as well.

More than eight acres of new right-of-way would be required.

TxDOT sent notice to affected local governments and property owners whose property is adjacent to the project and/or at least some of their property would need to be acquired. Those property owners were afforded an opportunity to comment as part of the environmental review process.

