Flower Mound to hold Arbor Day ceremony, tree giveaway

The town of Flower Mound will hold a ceremony and tree giveaway next week for Arbor Day.

In honor of Texas Arbor Day, the town’s Environmental Services Division is giving away three types of trees: Mexican Plum, Texas Redbud and Lacey Oak. To be eligible for the giveaway, you must be a resident of Flower Mound and register beforehand here. There is a limit of one tree per person, family or residence.

Registered residents will begin picking up their trees at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Glenwick Park, 3300 Cross Timbers Road, according to a town news release. When you arrive, have your ID or utility bill and proof of registration handy.

The giveaway will be followed by an Arbor Day Proclamation and tree planting ceremony at 11:45 a.m.