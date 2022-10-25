Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 3, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of Camden, where a man was banging on doors and yelling at passing vehicles. While officers attempted to get him to a treatment facility, he spit in two of their faces and caused damage to a patrol vehicle.

On Aug. 14, officers were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver near Simmons Road and McKamy Creek. Officers determined that the driver did not have normal function of his mental and physical faculties and unable to safely operate a vehicle, so he was arrested. He also provided a different name to officers, so he was charged with failure to ID as well.

On Aug. 15, officers arrested a man strolling along the 4100 block of Morriss Road because he was naked from the waist down.