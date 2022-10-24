Argyle to host community meeting about Street Improvement Project

The town of Argyle is inviting residents to a community meeting next week to discuss the 2022 Street Improvement Project.

Hickory Hill Road, stretching from Walnut Street (just east of Argyle Town Hall) to North Gibbons Road (Argyle town limits), and C. Taylor Road, stretching from Old Justin Road to Crawford Road, will soon be heading into construction as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project, according to the town website. During the upcoming community meeting, town staff and representatives from the town engineer firm and construction company will discuss the start date, anticipated completion date and detour route with residents.

The community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East.