Monday, October 24, 2022
Residents petitioning to allow liquor stores in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Liquorland in Corral City.

A group of Flower Mound residents are hoping they can get voters to decide in May if they want liquor stores to be allowed in Flower Mound.

In 2007, Flower Mound voters approved the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption, but not liquor. Mixed beverages were also approved for sale in some restaurants, but the sale of bottled liquor is still not allowed in Flower Mound. To buy liquor for off-site consumption, Flower Mounders have to find a liquor store in another town.

According to a Flower Mound town spokesperson, the only way to change how alcohol sales in Flower Mound is a resident petition to put the proposition on the ballot. Per the Election Code, 35% of the Flower Mound registered voters who voted for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election — 9,709 — need to sign the petition within 60 days of approval.

Resident Gary Toretti launched the grassroots campaign last week upon receiving approval for the petition.

“I think it’s ridiculous for us to have to drive to another town when we could have a Total Wine here,” Toretti said. “It makes sense to keep the revenue stream inside Flower Mound itself.”

A resident signs the petition to allow liquor stores in Flower Mound, photo courtesy of Jim Engel.

Toretti is organizing other supporters to collect the nearly 10,000 signatures necessary by posting up outside the four early voting locations in Flower Mound. And they need more volunteers.

“There are 12 days of early voting, and we need people at each location all day,” Toretti said. “If Flower Mound want to change the policy, we need volunteers.”

Toretti launched a Facebook group to garner support and organize volunteers’ schedules. Those interested in supporting the cause who don’t have Facebook can contact him at [email protected]

If they successfully collect enough signatures before the deadline, the proposition will be placed on the May ballot. While Toretti obviously wants voters to approve it, he won’t be upset if they don’t.

“If people don’t want it, that’s fine too,” he said. “Let’s get it to the ballot and let the people decide.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

