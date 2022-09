Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday.

The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007.

Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the street from the AMC movie theater, has not been confirmed.

Rockfish, at 4061 Barton Creek #110 in Highland Village, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday.