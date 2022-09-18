Medicare Part D (RX) – Inflation Reduction Act

By Tim Bergeron, Plan Medigap

On August 8, 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law, aiming to lower drug costs for seniors on Medicare (among other things). I always tell clients that changes with Medicare are like steering a large ship – it happens slowly. Below are some changes you can expect as each year passes.

2023

Requires drug companies to pay rebates if drug prices rise faster than inflation

Limits insulin copays to $35 month

Reduces costs and improves coverage for adult vaccines

2024

Eliminates 5% coinsurance for Part D catastrophic coverage

Expands eligibility for Part D Low-Income Subsidy full benefits up to 150% FPL

2025

Adds $2000 out-of-pocket cap in Part D and other drug benefit changes

2026-2029

Implements negotiated prices for certain high-cost drugs

2024-2030

Limits Medicare Part D premium growth to no more than 6% per year

Many of you will not notice anything different with your plan or the cost of your medications. The changes mentioned above are designed to help folks who have very expensive medications.

We don’t yet know the long-term implications of these changes, but I’ve worked with many seniors with very expensive Medicare Part D drugs. The reality is that some seniors are choosing between food or their medications.

Whether you receive your drugs in a stand-alone drug plan or within an Advantage Plan – these changes will apply.

