Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Celebrating 100 Episodes!

When COVID shut down the world in March 2020, there weren’t many people interested in moving to senior living communities, so I had some extra time on my hands. One of my bucket list items was to start a podcast about senior living, but I had no idea how to get started.

Out of the blue, I received an email from a producer I had worked with in the past, Ana Xavier. Ana wanted to let me know that she had just started her own business producing podcasts.

Timing is everything! With Ana’s help, my podcast Aging in Style launched in May 2020. It’s hard to believe, but we just celebrated the release of the 100th episode !

The idea for the podcast was born from my passion to educate and help others navigate the maze of senior housing and services. I also wanted to celebrate inspirational seniors who are doing extraordinary things, like jumping out of planes, volunteering, writing books and more. The seniors that have been guests on the podcast have proved that you’re never too old to try something new, and never too old to make a difference. The common theme amongst these inspirational seniors is that they all have a positive attitude and mindset.

If you think podcasts are only for millennials, you’re wrong! The age 55+ community is listening to podcasts more and more. I know for a fact that one of my listeners is almost 83 years old (ok, she’s my mom). You can find Aging in Style on Apple, Google, Spotify, Alexa and on my website. Check it out!

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

