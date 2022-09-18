Sunday, September 18, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Celebrating 100 Episodes!

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Lori Williams

When COVID shut down the world in March 2020, there weren’t many people interested in moving to senior living communities, so I had some extra time on my hands. One of my bucket list items was to start a podcast about senior living, but I had no idea how to get started.

Out of the blue, I received an email from a producer I had worked with in the past, Ana Xavier. Ana wanted to let me know that she had just started her own business producing podcasts.

Timing is everything! With Ana’s help, my podcast Aging in Style launched in May 2020. It’s hard to believe, but we just celebrated the release of the 100th episode!

The idea for the podcast was born from my passion to educate and help others navigate the maze of senior housing and services. I also wanted to celebrate inspirational seniors who are doing extraordinary things, like jumping out of planes, volunteering, writing books and more. The seniors that have been guests on the podcast have proved that you’re never too old to try something new, and never too old to make a difference. The common theme amongst these inspirational seniors is that they all have a positive attitude and mindset.

If you think podcasts are only for millennials, you’re wrong! The age 55+ community is listening to podcasts more and more. I know for a fact that one of my listeners is almost 83 years old (ok, she’s my mom). You can find Aging in Style on Apple, Google, Spotify, Alexa and on my website. Check it out!

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

 

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleMedicare Part D (RX) – Inflation Reduction Act
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.