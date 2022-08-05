Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound.

Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.

Dirty Cajun serves classic Cajun dishes including po’ boys, jambalaya, gumbo and much more. The business will serve alcohol when it receives its license from the TABC.