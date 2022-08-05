Denton County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, slight drop in cases

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of active cases dropped a bit for the first time in months.

In July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that have risen consistently for about three months. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 213.4. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.9, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.2%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were last week.

DCPH this week reported six more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the countywide death toll to 888. There has only been one COVID-19 death among county residents under 30, a Lewisville boy whose death was reported in March.

The county health department also confirmed 2,193 new cases and 2,330 recoveries, resulting in 129 fewer active cases. There are more than 5,500 active reported cases among county residents, according to DCPH data.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: