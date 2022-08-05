NCTC opening new career training center in southern Denton County

North Central Texas College will open a new facility this month near Texas Motor Speedway that will offer specialized training for industries most affected by economic conditions sparked by the pandemic.

NCTC was recently awarded a Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Education (TRUE) grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for a total over $2.375 million. Through this grant, NCTC will provide high-demand programs related to electrical, industrial mechatronics, automation and robotics, as well as expanding the college’s allied health offerings.

“It’s the perfect marriage that as the need arose,” the new training center was in the works, said Jake Laughlin, director of marketing and public relations for NCTC. “It all came together harmoniously.”

The TRUE grant is awarded to the college in two contracts. $412,636 was awarded directly to NCTC for specific allied health science training in a high-demand field. Programs covered by this portion of the grant include Certified Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Administrative Assistant and Medical Office Technology. The second part of the TRUE grant is a consortium with Western Texas College, a $1.962 million award, for training in high-demand engineering technology programs. Programs covered by this consortium will include Mechatronics (automated manufacturing), Industry 4.0 Basics and Advanced Operations, Industry 4.0 Robot System Operations and Electrical Skills.

Financial assistance is available for all of these programs. Eligible students may receive up to $2,500 in financial assistance to cover the cost of the training program. Laughlin said the mechatronics courses roughly follow the traditional academic schedule, while some of the medical programs are only a month long.

The programs to be offered both online and in the new Alliance Training Center, and the TRUE grant financial assistance, will help address staffing shortages in critical industries, Laughlin said.

“Some sectors of the economy need some help in getting people back to work,” Laughlin said. “It’s a tough time for a lot of folks, and we’re excited to offer this because college may be outside the grasp for some, but through the TRUE grant, they can take these courses.”

The new facility is located at 3440 Hwy 114, just west of the I-35W interchange in the Champions Circle development. Laughlin said NCTC is hoping to open the building in time for the first day of class on Aug. 22.

Visit www.nctc.edu/campus/alliance for more information.