Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate

For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes.

The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.

“I was already burned out and I said, ‘I just need to help people in a different way,’” she said. “I always wanted to do real estate and you are never too old to start fresh. I picked right.”

Linquist earned her real estate license in about six weeks and initially went to work for Monument Realty at The Star in Frisco before switching across the street to Coldwell Banker in June.

“They are great. They really want to help me grow my business,” she said of Coldwell Banker. “They provide us with great education and all the tools and software to make that possible not just for us but for our clients too.”

Linquist focuses on residential buying and selling throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a $100,000 house or a $1 million-plus house, I’m going to treat them all the same,” she said. “I have become a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Women’s Council for Realtors Dallas. I also am event director for the National Association of Realtors and Texas Association of Realtors. I have my GRI (Graduate REALTOR Institute) and am working on the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). I’ve learned so I can help my clients better. I’m very ambitious.”

While there are many realtors to choose from, Linquist believes the combination of her personality, communications skills and exceptional service makes her stand out from the rest.

“I want the process to be easy,” said Linquist, who has two children with husband Bryan. “They have enough on their plate. I’m going to educate them. I help them step by step through the process but I also have that teamwork of lenders and title companies so it’s not just me. There’s a whole team helping the seller and buyer.”

Contact Chandra at (469) 600-9587.

(Sponsored content)