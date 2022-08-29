Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman.

Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the congregation what happened. He said he had conversations through Instagram direct messages with a woman — with both of their spouses’ knowledge — and while he said “there was nothing romantic or sexual” in the messages, Chandler described their conversations as “unguarded and unwise,” and the “frequency and familiarity” of the messages were concerning to others. The conversations included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position as a lead pastor. I’m held to a higher standard, and I fell short of that standard.”

Chandler said he showed the messages to the church’s elders, and “they’ve decided to put me on a leave of absence, starting immediately, from preaching and teaching at The Village Church.” Other pastors within the church will fill in for Chandler during the indefinite time he will step aside. Chandler said he intends to remain as The Village’s lead pastor for a long time.