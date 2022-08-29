Local HVAC company manager named to industry 40 under 40 list

Dustin Neff, general manager at Triple A Air Conditioning, was recently named to the 2022 Top 40 Under 40 HVACR Professionals list.

Neff, 33, is a third-generation HVAC mechanic who has been a leader in the industry for 18 years. He started as an installer, then went to the service side of the business, then sales and now runs his business as the general manager. He is always looking for ways to help his team

“I want to continue to help our technicians grow in business and in life,” Neff said.

Outside of Triple A, Dustin is the president of North Texas ACCA. He is actively trying to find ways to help contractors grow and reach new heights with trainings and meetings. On top of that, Dustin built a HVAC program inside his former high school. There is a full, working lab with over 10 working gas and heat pump systems. He sits on the board of advisors for the program and works closely with the instructor. He volunteers to teach the students soft skills and how to communicate with customers in the home, as well as helping the students on how to interview with companies and finds placement for them if possible.

Dustin and the company also aid families in need through the company’s Cooling for Cure program, where they help families in need of a new air conditioning or heating system.