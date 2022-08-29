Man, 63, drowns in Lake Grapevine

Rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Grapevine off the shore of Murrell Park, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Dive teams and first responders from FMFD, the Flower Mound Police Department, Grapevine Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the report of a man who was swimming in the lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews worked until sunset but were unable to find the man’s body. They returned early Sunday morning and recovered the body around 7:40 a.m. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Benny Ray Dabney.

“Our condolences are with the family,” FMFD said in a statement, “but again we stress the importance of life jackets whenever you are in the lake.”