Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search.

Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.

Chief Vaughan also completed a second career in the Naval Reserves, where he retired after 22 years of service in 2010, which included a tour in Iraq (2005-2006).

In addition to these and other leadership roles and numerous professional certifications, his educational background includes an associate degree in Fire Protection Technology from El Centro Community College, a bachelor’s degree in Emergency Management Administration from West Texas A&M University, and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Sam Houston State University with a concentration in Disaster and Emergency Management.

Chief Vaughan will begin his new role in January 2023 following the retirement of Chief Mac Hohenberger, who has served in the role of fire chief for Denton County ESD #1 since 1999.

The district operates out of three fire stations and provides fire and EMS services to over 48,000 residents in Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, and surrounding areas.