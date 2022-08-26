Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Ricky Vaughan

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search.

Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.

Chief Vaughan also completed a second career in the Naval Reserves, where he retired after 22 years of service in 2010, which included a tour in Iraq (2005-2006).

In addition to these and other leadership roles and numerous professional certifications, his educational background includes an associate degree in Fire Protection Technology from El Centro Community College, a bachelor’s degree in Emergency Management Administration from West Texas A&M University, and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Sam Houston State University with a concentration in Disaster and Emergency Management.

Chief Vaughan will begin his new role in January 2023 following the retirement of Chief Mac Hohenberger, who has served in the role of fire chief for Denton County ESD #1 since 1999.

The district operates out of three fire stations and provides fire and EMS services to over 48,000 residents in Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, and surrounding areas.

Previous articleLISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.