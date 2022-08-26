Friday, August 26, 2022
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.

Each year, Forbes releases the list to measure employees’ experience across industries. Through a survey of 70,000 U.S. employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees, Forbes collected direct recommendations as well as indirect recommendations from workers in similar industries. The survey covers every aspect of an employees’ experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity.

Last year, LISD was pleased to land in the top half of the state’s rankings as the No. 1 school district in the DFW area and the sixth highest in the state of Texas, the district said in a news release. It ranked No. 18 among all DFW employers on the list.

“This year, we are pleased to announce that we remain the highest rated district in DFW and are now the second highest rated district in the state of Texas,” the district said in a statement.

The news comes on the heels of the district’s “increased focus on supporting our staff,” the news release said. In April, the LISD Board of Trustees approved pay raises for all 6,500 employees. New Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp visited all 69 campuses during her first few months as superintendent, to hear directly from staff about the challenges they were facing

“We have the best staff here at LISD,” Rapp said. “The key is to make sure we remind them of that every chance we get.”

A spot on the Forbes list will help LISD recruit and retain additional teachers and staff.

“An award like this speaks volumes,” said Shelia Smith, LISD Chief Human Resource Officer. “We are in a highly competitive job market, and the ability to point to this credential is really powerful to attract new employees.”

LISD is hiring and holds weekly virtual job fairs every Tuesday evening. Click here for more information.

Click here to see the Forbes list.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

