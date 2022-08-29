Tickets now on sale for Alliance Aviation Expo, featuring Thunderbirds and new name

Tickets are now on sale for the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell (formerly known as the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show), which will feature the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in north Fort Worth on Oct. 22

Parking tickets, premium seating and an exclusive area for photographers are available for purchase at ATXAviationExpo.com. Aircraft performers and times are subject to change.

“Alliance Air Productions is excited to have rebranded the annual event to include a new name, entertainment schedule and modified features to evolve with the increased growth and activity at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions. “This one-day expo is expected to attract more than 40,000 attendees. Guests can explore static aircraft displays on the Flight Line and family-friendly exhibits and activities in the expanded Landing Zone.”

Parking will open at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The Flight Line — aircraft displays and exhibits — will run through 3 p.m., followed by the aerial acts — including the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and more — will run from 4-5:30 p.m.

Proceeds will be distributed to local nonprofits. Since 2006, Alliance Air Productions has given more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas.