Lewisville ISD approves pay raises

This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved pay raises for all LISD staff members for the 2022-23 school year.

Most campus staff will receive a 4% of midpoint raise, while campus administrators and district-level employees will get a 3% of midpoint raise. In a video to staff members, Board President Tracy Scott Miller said the board wanted to “send a strong message of support for the essential role you play in educating and providing care for our students.”

Additional benefit items are being considered, Miller said, but the pay raises were prioritized as early as possible.

“We wanted to approve the compensation piece in April to send a message as to how much we appreciate you and your commitment to each other,” Miller said. “The Board is so incredibly proud of the way LISD has responded to the challenges that seem to keep coming.”

The board also set the first-year teacher salary at $59,175 and approved a three-year phased market adjustment for select technology staff members, five Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports intern stipends and 25 Teachers of Tomorrow stipends to recruit new teachers.