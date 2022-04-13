Local resident holding event to promote sex trafficking awareness

A southern Denton County resident is inviting the community to an event later this month to attend an event and learn more about the issue of human trafficking in the area and in the state.

“I’m trying to bring awareness,” said Lori Greer of Argyle. “It’s a huge issue and a lot of people don’t know what’s happening.”

Greer said she didn’t know much about the issue when there was an awareness event at her church about five years ago. Then, about two years ago, she said someone tried to pick up her teenage daughter near the intersection of FMs 407 and 1830. Since then, she’s done a lot more research into the issue and has grown much more concerned about the issue around the world and in her backyard.

“It doesn’t matter what area you live in,” Greer said. “They don’t care where you come from.

“Texas is the No. 2 state in the U.S. for trafficking. The I-35 corridor from Oklahoma down into DFW is a huge corridor for trafficking.”

Greer has rented out the large upper room at Marty B’s restaurant in Bartonville from 6-9 p.m. on April 25 and is inviting the community to come learn more about human trafficking. Several speakers will discuss the prevalence of trafficking in the area and the work being done to help victims. Speakers will include Abby Germer of Refuge for Women, Tatiana Baeva of Allies in Youth Development, Bob Williams of Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. Greer said she hopes the event will inspire more people to help prevent trafficking and to help victims.

“I don’t think we can bring change if we don’t waken people up to what’s going on,” she said.

For more information, contact Greer at 214-244-1076.