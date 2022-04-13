Eads: Come enjoy spring’s arrival at our new Courthouse

Spring, always a favorite time of the year, brings a rebirth of life after months of cold dreary days. Watching the birds build nests, bees search for pollen and blooms begin to form on our native flora are some favorite pastimes.

At our new Denton County Administrative Courthouse, we captured the essence of spring as we planned our landscape across our front, back and side yards, combining native plants designed to attract wildlife for all to enjoy in the public space.

Located just off Loop 288, redbuds are just now beginning to bloom – one of the first signs that more growth will soon follow.

Working with our master landscaper Fred Burrell, we selected a wide variety of native plants to create a natural haven for Denton County residents to enjoy.

Within the next weeks and months, you’ll begin to see the fruits of our labors as the lawn turns lush green, trees begin their first growth spurts, shrubs flourish, perennials peek out and ground covers spread.

Along the front of our new Courthouse, you’ll find River Burch, Texas Redbuds, Burr Oak, Southern Live Oak, Cedar Elm and Nellie Stevens Holly trees. Shrubs range from Glossy Abelia, Shasta Daisy, Golden Tide Forsythia, Texas Sage, Spanish Lavender, Bridal Wreath Spirea, Indian Hawthorn and other bushes. In our garden beds, Purple Coneflower, Autumn Sage, Inland Sea Oats, Deer Grass, Bushy Bluestem, Mexican Feathergrass and other annuals and perennials will soon bloom.

Amid the benches in our new backyard, pecan trees are joined by Purple Queen Spiderwort ground cover, Hidcote Blue Lavender and Shasta Daisy bushes, Aztec Gold Daylilies and Regal Mist Pink Muhly – to name a few.

Near our new outdoor amphitheater, complete with outdoor restrooms for special events, the above-mentioned trees will be joined by an array of Black-eyed Susan, Russian Sage and Autumn Sage along with grassy areas of Bushy Bluestem, Shenandoah Switch Grass and other varieties selected for their lushness and adaptability to our North Texas region.

Just behind our amphitheater is a pond filled with native plants that attract geese and ducks, who swim daily. Across the pond are two historic bridges that were rescued from demolition on county roads and relocated to the site. In the center sit two special statues – one commemorating our fallen law enforcement officers and another our fallen firefighters. We will host the annual memorial services for fallen firefighters and police at the amphitheater near the memorial island and will be able to walk over to the island to pay tribute.

We worked to create a special haven for our Denton County families to plan special events, stop by for a walk or just sit on a bench to enjoy the wonder of nature at its finest.

Please plan to stop by and visit us this spring and come back for summer, fall and winter. After all, it is yours to enjoy with all of its flora and fauna.

Connect With Us

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at www.Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup