Update: Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning is that a watch is issued when the weather conditions are favorable for a potential tornado, while a warning is issued when a tornado has been reported.

A previous Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been canceled.

Severe weather, including high winds, hail and potential for tornadoes, is expected to impact the area throughout the evening.

