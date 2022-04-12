Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Update: Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

By Mark Smith
Severe storm approaching southern Denton County in April 2015 as viewed from Lantana.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning is that a watch is issued when the weather conditions are favorable for a potential tornado, while a warning is issued when a tornado has been reported.

A previous Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been canceled.

Severe weather, including high winds, hail and potential for tornadoes, is expected to impact the area throughout the evening.

Check back for updates.

