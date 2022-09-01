Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407

A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County.

The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.

The Conditional Use Permit application has not yet been scheduled to go before the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council, but that is expected to happen this fall.

No construction timeline or estimated opening date has been announced.