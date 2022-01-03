Lewisville firefighter dies suddenly

A Lewisville firefighter collapsed and died on New Year’s Eve, leaving behind his pregnant wife.

Just before dawn on Friday, Lewisville Firefighter/Paramedic Landun Charles and his wife, Lauren (a nurse), were getting ready for work when Landun called to her from another room in distress. When she got to him, he had collapsed on the floor, according to a news release from the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association. Lauren called 911 and began administering CPR. Landun was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead about 8:30 a.m.

Landun had been a firefighter in Lewisville for the past two years, and on his days off, he served as a paramedic with CareFlight. He and Lauren were married six years, and their first child, Luke, is due to be born in February.

“Landun was an exceptional firefighter/paramedic for the city of Lewisville,” the association said in a statement. “He served as a field training officer for the department, where he continuously passed on his knowledge and mentored his brothers and sisters in Lewisville. Landun’s legacy will live on through the many fire department members he influenced each and every day he proudly wore the Lewisville uniform.”

Memorial services have been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Kaufman.

A memorial fund has been set up for Lauren. Click here to donate.