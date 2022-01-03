Monday, January 3, 2022
$16.25M Lotto Texas winning ticket sold in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of RaceTrac

A jackpot-winning ticket worth over $16 million was purchased at a Flower Mound gas station, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket, worth an estimated annualized $16.25 million in the Lotto Texas drawing on New Year’s Day, was purchased at RaceTrac, 1809 Justin Road.

Image courtesy of the Texas Lottery Commission

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-16-19-39-42-46). The prize has not yet been claimed, as of Monday, and the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize, according to the news release.

“It was a very happy new year for one lucky Texas Lottery player, and we look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

