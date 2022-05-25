Denton police arrest woman for murder of husband

The Denton Police Department arrested a Sanger woman on Wednesday morning for allegedly fatally shooting her husband last month.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 110 block of East Sherman Drive about 10 p.m. on April 25, where a caller told dispatchers that her husband had been shot and another caller reported a pickup crashed in the yard of a home, according to a news release from Denton PD. Officers found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of the pickup and a woman in the passenger seat.

The man had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride.

Originally, the passenger, McBride’s wife Amber Rosales, told officers that she and McBride stopped the vehicle on Sherman Drive to speak with a male subject who then shot McBride from the passenger side door, tossed the gun into the truck and ran away. After he was shot, McBride crashed the truck in a nearby yard, Rosales told police.

But investigators determined that Rosales was the one who pulled the trigger. Over the course of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, interviewed witnesses and family members and conducted thorough review of surveillance videos. Evidence showed that Rosales’ statements were inconsistent on multiple occasions and led police to believe she was the only other person present when McBride was shot.

Detectives applied for a murder arrest warrant for Rosales, which was granted by a local judge, and she was arrested at her home in Sanger Wednesday. Rosales, 30, was booked into the City of Denton Jail with bail set at $500,000.