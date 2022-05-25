Northwest ISD increases police presence at schools

In light of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday, there will be an increased police presence at Northwest ISD schools through Thursday, the last day of the school year.

An 18-year-old shooter killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County, located about a 1.5-hour drive west of San Antonio. It is the deadliest school shooting in Texas’ history.

As more information about the shooting was released throughout the afternoon and evening, many local residents, school districts and officials released statements and offered thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

“Our hearts break for Uvalde CISD – no community should ever experience this unconscionable loss,” Northwest ISD said in a social media post. “Please continue to support UCISD in its time of need. In light of these events, Northwest ISD’s police partners will provide additional support for the remainder of the school year.”

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Lori Rapp said she was heartbroken by the “unspeakable tragedy” in Uvalde.

“There are no words that could express the profound sorrow at the senseless loss of these precious lives,” Rapp said in a tweet. “We send our love and support to the Uvalde families, community and fellow educators in UCISD.”

Argyle ISD Superintendent Telena Wright said in a Facebook post that her district strives to protect students, and she asks daily if it’s enough.

“We arm staff; we have our own police department; we restrict access at buildings; we employ mental health professionals; we face each school day with concern and diligence. We have to remain steadfast,” Wright said in her post. “Prayers for Uvalde! No words can express the magnitude of the loss to the parents, families, and school.”

The Flower Mound Police Department said in a Facebook post that Wednesday was supposed to be a celebration of the last day of school in Lewisville ISD, but all are sorrowful over the massacre in Uvalde.