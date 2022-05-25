Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

1 hospitalized after Tuesday’s major crash on I-35E in Lewisville

By Mark Smith
0
86
Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Fire Department

One person was hospitalized with major injuries, and another person had minor injuries, Tuesday afternoon after a major crash on I-35E in Lewisville.

About 2:15 p.m., a yellow pickup was headed north on I-35E and lost control and spun out near the Business 121 flyover, striking the center retaining wall, according to a spokesman for the city of Lewisville. A tractor-trailer then struck the pickup.

A passenger in the pickup was taken to a Denton hospital with major injuries, though the extent of his injuries are not known, as of Wednesday morning. The pickup driver had minor injuries, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

First responders closed the northbound lanes of I-35E to clean up a large fuel spill, diverting traffic to the Express lanes and frontage road, causing significant delays for afternoon commuters. The main lanes were reopened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Previous articleUpdate: Bumgarner wins HD 63 Republican runoff
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.