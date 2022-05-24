Bumgarner leads Younger after early voting in HD 63 Republican runoff

Former Flower Mound Councilman Ben Bumgarner has a healthy lead Tuesday night over Jeff Younger after early voting results were released in the Republican primary runoff election for Texas House District 63.

Bumgarner received 3,027 early votes, 62.5% of the vote, while Younger received 1,815 votes, or 37.5%, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections office released just after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Election Day ballots are being counted and will be reported later in the evening.

Bumgarner and Younger — an anti-transgender activist from Flower Mound — were the top two vote recipients in a four-way race in the March Republican primary, but neither received more than half the vote, triggering Tuesday’s runoff. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Denise Wooten, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, in November’s General Election. They are seeking to replace Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, who is running for State Senate District 12 after a long stint in HD 63.