Cloud 9 Salon receives approval to build new location in Bartonville

Cloud 9 Salon & Spa recently received unanimous approval from the Bartonville Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council, clearing the way for the delayed project to soon become reality.

Owner Kim Cloud said the process has taken longer than originally thought, but she now expects to break ground on the new building in August, with construction being completed sometime next summer. Cloud 9 will fill the second story of the nearly 15,000-square-foot two-story building, and Cloud said she’s looking for three or four retail tenants for the first floor. The new building — Cloud described as “warehouse glam style” — will be located in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville.

“We see a big need in this area for a place for someone to buy a gift, an outfit, maybe some boots,” Cloud said. “Those are the kinds of businesses were hoping to bring in.”

There will be stairs and an elevator for Cloud 9 clients to use to get to the second floor.

Cloud said she closed on the new land three years ago, but it took about two years to sell Cloud 9’s former building in Flower Mound, near FM 407 and Morriss Road, and the business is currently operating in a small short-term space on FM 407 in Lantana. Marty Bryan was originally planning to put his new coffee shop in the Cloud 9 building, but he got the opportunity to buy the land next to his restaurant and put a stand-alone Marty B’s Coffee shop there instead (expected to open this summer).

“We’re on the same page that it’s good to own your own land and not rent, so he jumped at the chance,” Cloud said. “It opened up some barriers for us on layout, which I’m really excited about. It gave us a year to design what we really need.”

Cloud said she saw the growth west of Flower Mound, all the way past I-35W, and saw great potential for her business to move west and reach the residents of Robson Ranch, Harvest and Pecan Square while staying within close proximity of Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lantana.

“We see the possibilities there just being magnificent for the team,” she said. “Being frontage will be huge. Our old building got covered up by growth, and we saw potential to move past that.”

Cloud said that the business stands out for stylists because it provides things other salons don’t — such as housekeeping, front desk staff and community involvement — and for clients with its charitable efforts, talented stylists and the number of hair, nail and spa services it offers. She said she plans to offer even more spa services and additional med spa services at the new location.

“We’re so excited, it’s been quite the journey and taken way longer than expected but we think it’s going to be worth it,” Cloud said.