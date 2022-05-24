Stroup: Boys will be boys, I guess!

The joys of being a grandparent never cease to amaze me! One reason is because I can just kick back, relax and observe my son as he tries to cope with his kids. When they display varying degrees of obnoxious behavior, sometimes amusing, sometimes so not, Brad develops deep wrinkles between his eyebrows unbefitting of a young man his age. And while bemused by his at sea condition, my heart goes out to his wife who is an angel and possesses the patience of a saint.

On a recent visit to their home the kids were out playing in the backyard. Four-year-old Ryker Roo (I added the Roo as a nickname) came into the house with his hand behind his back. He marched up to his mom and proudly presented her with a zip lock bag containing several pieces of poop. Her mouth dropped open but she managed to maintain her cool and asked what and where he had found such a treasure. “It’s my poop, Mom. I pooped in the backyard,” he explained. Amy calmly asked why. Ryker replied, “I just had to go. And it was close.” His mom shook her head and reminded the lad, “We don’t go potty in the yard. We go potty in the house, in the bathroom in the house. And why did you put it in a baggy?” (I was so glad she asked because I couldn’t imagine in my wildest but then the entire episode was pretty wild.) “Well, I wanted to clean it up before Eli saw it.” It was then explained to me that Eli was one of Ryker Roo’s pals from school. And with no more explanation ~ that was that.

Amy was relating this matter to my son, her eyes pleading for some guidance, some direction some suggestions some help! I observed, as their eyes met, that Brad was as clueless as his precious wife. They are not opposed to spanking for unacceptable behavior but spanking is not very effective. They turned to me and asked what I would do and I had to bite my tongue. Instead of offering some bad advice I told them how when Brad was about the same age as Ryker Roo he had pooped in his closet. Who knows what I did to cause his upset and ergo such unruly behavior? I just recollect being horrified! Too many years had passed to recall what penance I had imposed. But I did remember crying on my husband’s shoulder when he got home from work! Kids can really mess you up!

Amy confessed that there was another incident that had taken place just a few short weeks before. This involved The Roo peeing in his closet. I closed my eyes and as plain as day revisited one nap time that my small son stood next to his bed and pulled the same stunt. I was aghast! Some solace came my way after speaking with other moms of other tiny boy tots who had displayed similar conduct. But to this day I still ponder what is it about little lads that make them choose these yucky forms of retaliation.

Not all boys’ stunts are totally crappy.

As seen on TV one mom looks happy.

She proudly observes from a distance that’s safe

Her man-child mopping the bathroom at a lightening pace.

And he’s doing this chore without being told!

Oh, but wait…he’s dunking the mop in the toilet bowl!