Flower Mound police pledge to improve mental health response

The Flower Mound Police Department announced at noon Tuesday that it has “completed a pledge to improve our response to those with a mental health condition in our community.”

The pledge is part of an initiative called the One Mind Campaign, which was started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. To join the One Mind Campaign, FMPD completed the pledge by:

Establishing a clear defined and sustained partnership with MHMR Denton County

Developing and implementing a model policy addressing law enforcement response to people with mental health disorders

Training and certifying 100% of sworn officers in mental health awareness courses, including providing CIYT training to at least 20% of the department and training all 105 sworn officers in mental health first aid training.

Editor’s note: The announcement was released at noon Tuesday, before the news broke of the Uvalde school shooting.