Denton County Lawyers Foundation awarded grant for visitation center

The Denton County Lawyers Foundation announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a $37,500 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to assist with startup costs for a new supervised visitation center.

The DCLF is working with other nonprofits and local governments to establish a program designed to strength families involve din the justice system for various reasons, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The DCLF plans to establish the program and begin scheduling supervised family visits in early 2023.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation. The Denton County Lawyers Foundation is dedicated to aiding educational projects, direct legal services projects and charitable projects aimed at meeting law-related needs of the public and the profession.