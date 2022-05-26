Thursday, May 26, 2022
Corinth police raid massage parlor

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Corinth Police Department

The Corinth Police Department will pursue charges and citations for the owners of a massage parlor that was found to not have a massage license and violated several city code violations.

Over the past several weeks, Corinth police received several tips about female customers, but not male customers, being turned away from the Top Feet massage parlor in the 7600 block of I-35E, according to a Corinth police news release. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the business and served it Tuesday morning.

When police entered the business, two female employees tried to flee out the back door, but they were detained. After the search, police determined that business did not have the required massage therapy license from the state, and two of the employees were living in the business after hours.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

