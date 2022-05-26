School districts offering free meals this summer

“Lewisville’s children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Ray Danilowicz, LISD’s Child Nutrition Resident District Manager. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Click here for times, locations and more information.

Denton ISD

DISD is participating in the Texas Department of Agriculture's free summer meals program, running Tuesday through Aug. 5, according to the district website. Breakfast and lunch will be available for kids 18 and under to grab-and-go. Pickup times will vary by location.

Families can use several other tools to find a meal site in the area: