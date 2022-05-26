School districts offering free meals this summer

Local school districts and organizations will provide free nutritious meals for kids during the summer break.
Lewisville ISD
LISD and the North Texas Hunger Council will begin serving meals on Tuesday through late July at 16 campuses throughout the district, according to a LISD news release. Any child 18 and under — they are not required to be a LISD student — and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 can come to one of the locations for breakfast and lunch, according to the district website. Meals are not grab-and-go, as they were during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but must be consumed onsite.
“Lewisville’s children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Ray Danilowicz, LISD’s Child Nutrition Resident District Manager. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”
Click here for times, locations and more information.
Denton ISD
DISD is participating in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s free summer meals program, running Tuesday through Aug. 5, according to the district website. Breakfast and lunch will be available for kids 18 and under to grab-and-go. Pickup times will vary by location. Click here for times, locations and more information.
Families can use several other tools to find a meal site in the area:
- Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
- Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
- Go to squaremeals.org
Visit SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map