Travel with Terri to Scarborough Renaissance Festival

What is Scarborough Renaissance Festival? It is a step back in time and interactive fun for everyone…16th Century style! And this weekend is the “Last Huzzah” that is fit for a King!

We just experienced this fun filled escape from reality and had an absolute blast at the Festival’s 41st season. It was also one of the most fun people watching events that I’ve ever witnesses. We discovered the 35-acre re-creation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII’s sister, Margaret Tudor Queen of Scotland and the Isles, and her guests to the “Village of Scarborough” with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic, and merriment! Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions; a mermaid lagoon, 23 stages of non-stop Renaissance style entertainment and the 75-member performing company. We explored hundreds of shoppes featuring exquisite crafts and watched authentic artisan demonstrations. It was fun to experience a knighting ceremony, combat competitions, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more. You can, feast on food fit for a king with famous giant smoked Turkey Legs and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas plus delectable favorites from the Village Bakery, Pasta Palace, and more! There is also a fullservice restaurant and 12 pubs & taverns.

This is the Last Huzzah – The Final Weekend of Scarborough 2022 for Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. It will go out in fabulous fashion with a grand celebration of music, merriment, and magic over the 3-day Memorial Day Weekend. This last weekend has a bonus as visitors can join in the fun of “Topsy Turvy Day” on Sunday, May 29th as queens become beggars and villagers become kings. Who will you become? The costumes are creative and intriguing!

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th, Scarborough Renaissance Festival will pay tribute to our Servicemen and women. They invite all current and retired Military Service members to receive a complimentary yellow sash to commemorate their service and march in the Grande Parade. Sashes can be picked up at the Village Armory located in the Crown Meadow area of the Festival. A select group of military members will also be carrying a large American Flag along with individual military branch flags in the Grande Parade. Immediately following the Parade there will be a special memorial and tribute ceremony for our fallen Servicemen and women at the Royal Pavilion in the Holly Field area of the Festival. The Festival is extremely honored to have guest speaker, Command Sergeant Major, William J. Gainey – the first Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – preside over the 2022 tribute ceremony. As always, active-duty Military members are offered an admission discount of $4 off adult admission when they show their military ID at the Festival’s ticket booth.

This weekend’s limited engagement performers are Bettina Bawdeville, Cirque La Vie, and The Inheritance. Guest Artisans are Saorsa Studio and White Wizards. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and artisans/shoppes can be found at www.SRFestival.com. The Daily Beer Tasting Events theme will be Seamus Suggests and the Daily Wine Tasting Events will feature the Flynn’s Favorites. Each event is a one-hour educational tasting experience that includes a souvenir glass and a food pairing. They also have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

The final weekend of Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2022 will run Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday, May 28, 29, and 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E and an hour north of Waco. Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are always admitted free. Discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com or at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. There are also discounts at the gate for Seniors 65+ and active Military members.

Terri Guthrie is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and can be followed on social media at Travel with Terri.