Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 32 arrests from March 16, through April 18, answered 424 calls for service, took 45 reports and worked 13 accidents.

March 18 – Officers responded to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley. The complainant advised a purse was left in an UNLOCKED vehicle while at work. A Toyota Corolla was spotted on video at the business to be involved in the burglary.

March 20 – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 13000 blk of FM 1171. After contact with the driver, it was determined that the driver showed signs of intoxication. The driver was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

March 21 – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 18000 blk of IH35W. After contact with the driver, it was determined that the driver showed signs of intoxication. The driver was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

March 22 – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 17000 blk of IH35W for a traffic violation. Upon contact with the driver, the Officer detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. After a subsequent search of the vehicle, 80lbs of marijuana was found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for Possession of Marijuana>50lbs <=200 lbs.

March 23 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who advised the suspect had left the scene. Officers were able to successfully identify the suspect and issue a warrant for the suspect. A few days later, the warrant was served, and the suspect was charged with Assault Family Violence, Interference with an Emergency Call, and Burglary.

April 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance where shots were fired. Upon arrival, officers formed a perimeter and called the suspect on the phone. After approximately two hours, the suspect was detained by officers near the incident location. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct.