Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 15 about 6:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at The Shops at Highland Village. A woman said she lost her wallet in Victoria’s Secret and accused two other shoppers who had a child in a stroller of stealing it. The woman followed them outside and confronted them while they were trying to load the toddler into their vehicle. The shoppers told police that the woman was aggressive and spitting at them, and one of them pushed the woman to keep her away from her and her child. The agitated woman reported that her knee was scraped as a result of the push. After the incident, the woman’s wallet and car keys were found inside Victoria’s Secret and nothing was missing. Nonetheless, she took to social media after the incident to accuse the shoppers of shoplifting and felony assault, as well as to complain about a witness who supposedly took a video of the incident.

On March 25 in the 100 block of Clearwater Drive South, a man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his mother and threatened to kill her. Upon arrest, he was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Late at night on April 8, officers responded to the intersection of Village Parkway and Castlewood Boulevard, where a woman said her husband assaulted her during a fight in their vehicle, then made her get out of the car and walk. He returned to drive past her, holding a firearm out of the window and allegedly fired a shot. He left the scene before officers arrived, and the victim was uncooperative. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 18, a woman reported that a known suspect was harassing her and had sent nude pictures of her to herself and others. She said the photos were taken without her consent and the suspect did not have permission to share them. The investigating is ongoing.