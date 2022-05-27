Tobben achieves prestigious Court of the Table MDRT qualification

Matt Tobben of local State Farm Agency in Flower Mound has qualified for Court of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) organization. Tobben’s membership equips them with tools and resources to better serve their local community.

Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Tobben among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

Tobben has qualified for MDRT nine times prior to his Court of the Table qualification in 2021.

In addition to Court of the Table, he was a President’s Club agent with State Farm in 2021 which means he was a top 50 agent in the company for Financial Services.

“Qualifying for Court of the Table is a rare and impressive achievement,” said Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, MDRT President. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally.”

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 70 nations and territories around the world.

For more information, contact Matt and his team at 972.724.7033 or [email protected].

(Sponsored content)