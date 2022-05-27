Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

3/24/2022 – Theft of Property – W. Carruth Lane – Officer was contacted via phone in reference to a neighbor taking down their fencing. The neighbor admitted to taking the fence down but believed it was on their property. This situation is still under investigation.

3/25/2022 – Theft $3,000<$150,000 – Chinn Chapel Road – Officer was contacted via phone by the complainant regarding a theft. The complainant paid a contractor a substantial amount of money to remodel his house. The contractor completed some of the work, but $140,242.00 worth of work was not completed. The contractor has not been heard from in some time.

4/1/2022 – Assault Family Violence (Impeding Breath) – Knob Hill Lane – Officer responded to a call where the suspect was arguing with the victim, and it escalated. The suspect placed the victim in a headlock and eventually picked the victim up by the neck. The victim stated they could not breathe at that time. The parties had been separated and were at two different locations. This case was filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

4/2/2022 – Reckless Damage – Waketon Road – Officer observed the information display sign located at the Double Oak Town Hall had been damaged. After reviewing the video on the outside camera, it was determined that one of the construction forklifts had accidentally backed into the sign.

4/10/2022 – Driving While Intoxicated – Justin Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling east in the westbound lanes. It was determined after an investigation the driver, as well as the passenger, were intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the jail.

4/16/2022 – Drug Paraphernalia – Justin Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. Officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver had admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle recently. The driver advised they had paraphernalia in the vehicle at the time of the stop. A search of the vehicle produced several items used for the consumption of marijuana and had residue in them. The paraphernalia was confiscated, and the driver was released with a citation.

04/20/2022 – Animal Bite – Justin Road – Officer received a call from the Double Oak vet clinic. A groomer reported they had been bitten by a dog they were grooming. A report was completed and referred to Animal Services.