ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound names marketing director

Lauren Drum has been named Director of Marketing & Business Development for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound, the business announced on a news release Thursday.

In her role, Drum will be responsible for the hospital’s admissions department and will coordinate activities to educate patients, families, community, and referral sources about hospital services. Prior to this position, Drum served as a community liaison for ClearSky Flower Mound. She also has served as a skilled nursing liaison, marketing liaison and business development manager in various rehabilitation and healthcare settings.

“I’m committed to coordinating effective care between ClearSky Flower Mound and those that we serve,” Drum said. “It’s important that patients and family members realize that they have a choice and option to receive inpatient, specialized rehabilitative care right here in our own community.”

Drum earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University.

ClearSky Flower Mound provides specialized rehabilitative care to individuals living with disabling injuries or illnesses.