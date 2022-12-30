Adkins Elementary PTA collecting donations after burst pipe causes damage

The Adkins Elementary PTA is seeking donations after the Lantana elementary school suffered major water damage when pipes burst during the hard freeze last week.

The PTA said that the damage is considerable in the Second and Third Grade hallway, and administrators and teachers are making classroom moves and preparing for the return to school on Tuesday. Donations are needed to help replace classroom items that were damaged, the PTA said.

This is not the first time Adkins has had flooding damage in recent years. During Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, Adkins was one of nine Denton ISD campuses that sustained significant damage.

Click here to donate. Funds not used by June 30 will moved to the PTA’s general “teacher grant” budget.