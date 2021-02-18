School campuses in Lantana suffer damage from winter storms

Two schools in Lantana will not reopen on Monday due to winter storm damage.

Harpool Middle School sustained significant water damage to the entire first floor when a fire suppression system flooded the building, school officials said Thursday.

Harpool will be closed for both face-to-face and connected learning students, on Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb.23. All Harpool students will begin remote learning on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and remain virtual until spring break, which begins on March 8.

Adkins Elementary School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, while storm damage is cleaned up.

Nine Denton ISD campuses sustained damage due to sub-freezing indoor temperatures and water damage and reopening will be delayed, school officials said.

“While most all campuses have sustained various levels of damage, some campuses will require substantial attention and we believe their repair will disrupt classroom learning,” said Dr. Jamie Wilson, superintendent of schools.

The majority of Denton ISD schools will reopen for both face-to-face and connected learners on Monday, Feb. 22.