Northwest ISD changes start and dismissal times for secondary schools

Northwest ISD announced this month that it is changing the start and dismissal times for its middle and high schools, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The difference between middle school and high school start and end times is being increased from 10 minutes to 25 minutes, according to a news release from the district. The changes are being made “to provide more time for traffic to exit campuses.”

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, all NISD high school start and end times will be 10 minutes earlier than they are this school year. Middle school start and end times are being pushed back five minutes.

The changes do not affect the current school year.

No changes are being made to the start or end times for NISD’s elementary schools and its Special Program Center.