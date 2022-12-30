Friday, December 30, 2022
Obituary — Tanner Hoang

Tanner Hoang

Tanner Reese Hoang of College Station went to be with the Lord on Dec. 24, 2022. He was 22 years old.

Tanner was born on Jan. 11, 2000 to Kiet and Alisa Hoang in Irving. After graduating from Flower Mound High School in 2018, Tanner pursued a Civil Engineering degree from Texas A&M University. He was a member of Aggie Mens Alliance, where he held several positions.

From an early age, Tanner understood the message of salvation through Jesus Christ and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He made the decision to be baptized with his sister in 2012. His faith was very important to him.

Tanners sisters said, He would make everything more fun. His crazy ideas would turn any day into a funny memory. He was kind, funny, selfless, and loving.”

Tanner loved all things sports, trivia and Texas A&M. He was the life and entertainment of the group. He loved sharing stories and making people laugh. He could be counted on to help wherever and whenever needed.

Tanner was preceded in death by his grandfather, Captain Edward Peter Bradshaw, USAF.

He is survived by his parents, Kiet and Alisa Hoang of Flower Mound; sisters, Mia Hoang of College Station, and Emma Hoang of Flower Mound; his grandparents: Pho and Myanh Hoang of Athens, Texas; and Linda Bradshaw-Espiau of Kingwood, Texas;  Uncles and Aunts: Quan and Imy Hoang of Carrollton; Tuan and Machelle Hoang of Pearland, Texas; Bao and Tina Hoang of San Jose, and Craig Bradshaw of Flower Mound; as well as many cousins.

Services will be held at Rockpoint Church (4503 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound) on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to one of the organizations listed below.

