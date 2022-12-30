Senior Talk DFW — January 2023

New Year, New You? For many it’s Happy New Year! For others it’s a year of missing someone or realizing time is passing. Take some time to reflect on your wins and progress from last year. What things do you want to continue, stop doing, or do better?

Have you made any New Year’s Resolutions? January is a great month to start anew. You can plan out your year and work to make those plans and dreams happen. Or do you want to float along and just have life happen to you?

We either take control of our lives, health, finances and relationships… or we give up the control to others. Which sounds better for you? 2023 could be your year to learn something new to empower you to make decisions important for you.

We’re here to help with that. Starting January 19th from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., we’ll be having candid conversations about topics that are meaningful to today’s Seniors. Come learn in a safe educational environment.

January 19 – Live to be 100? How and what to plan? Choosing your Forever Home; Stay put or Move on?

February 16 – The truth about Staying in Charge – Setting expectations.

March 16 – Selling or Buying a home in today’s market – Now? Later?

April 13 – 55+ Living Options – renting and buying – where can you go?

May 18 – Downsizing and Decluttering – where to start?!?

June 15 – Paying for Senior Living – Understanding Medicare, Medicaid, Long Term Care Insurance, Veterans’ Benefits, etc.

Meetings will be held at North Central Texas College, 1200 Parker Square, Room 210 (elevator available) in Flower Mound. Please RSVP by calling 469-616-0561, emailing [email protected], or go to bit.ly/SeniorTalkDFWJanuary. We look forward to seeing you there! And invite a friend!

Have any pressing questions or challenges? We’re here to be a resource for you! Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561.

